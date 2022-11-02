Police question Shatta Wale for alleging Bulldog's 'hand' in Fennec Okyere's murder

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it is in contact with dancehall artist Shatta Wale over his revelation about the death of the late artist manager, Fennec Okyere.

The former manager of Kwaw Kese was killed in his home by unidentified men several years ago.

Today, Shatta Wale has made a post on his social media fingering Bulldog in the murder of Fennec Okyere.

With the attention of the Police drawn to the post, it says it is engaging Shatta Wale for more information.

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a tweet by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere.

“The Police have made contact with Shata Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter,” parts of a Police statement said on Wednesday.

The Police insist that the new development from Shata Wale is going to complement the ongoing investigation by its cold case department.

The security service statement is also assuring the public that it will continue to work relentlessly on all cold cases in order to bring closure to the affected families.