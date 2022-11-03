PWDs urged to report domestic violence to DOVVSU

03.11.2022 LISTEN

Mrs Monica Onyen, Bono East Regional Director for the Department of Gender has reiterated the need for Persons living with Disabilities (PDWs) to report abuses of all kinds to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service to help protect and promote their welfare.

Mrs Onyen noted that PWDs were more vulnerable at the household level and needs to be protected by the law, indicating that both the male and female partners were all at risk of domestic violence.

She noted that however there is the need to report unlawful conduct against them so to enable stakeholders including government and its partners know the level of abuse they go through.

She made the remark on Wednesday during the presentation of items to PWDs in the Techiman Municipality and its environs by the Techiman Municipal Assembly.,

She stated the law is proactive in putting in measures to promote their livelihoods by punishing culprits who may take advantage of their conditions.

Mrs Onyen said PWDs were part of society and play a crucial role in contributing towards the socio-economic development of the country and called for support from stakeholders including government, philanthropists and individuals to help improve their welfare.

Professor Kingsley Amankwah, a member of the Federation of Persons Living with Disabilities in Techiman commended government for its efforts in addressing the plight of PWDs in the area and that they were committed to using the support to empower and improve their living conditions in society.

Professor Amankwah expressed worry over the way some beneficiaries misuse the items and called on government to institute an auditing scheme that would audit beneficiaries on the use of the items.

Mr Solomon Anane, Techiman Municipal Social Welfare officer noted that the move was part of the Assembly's efforts to disburse to disabilities their share of the common fund and the neediest in the area to help empower them economically to improve their social status among others.

Mr Anane hinted that a total amount of GHS116,000 was used to procure the items for about 63 beneficiaries including, students with disabilities, traders, skills training in areas such as carpentry, dress and shoe making and persons with poor health conditions.

He disclosed that among the items procured include deep freezers, fufu pounding machines and some unspecified amount of money to help support the PWDs.