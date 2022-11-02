Proper watchdog journalists must always be protected — Sulemana Braimah

Mr. Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has echoed his call for press freedom in Ghana.

He stated unequivocally that his call is for journalists who are performing the watchdog function of the media without bias.

According to Mr. Braimah, such journalists should be protected from any injustices or maltreatment.

“When we say journalism matters, we mean watchdog journalism, not praise-singing journalism. Journalists who do such critical work must always feel safe to do that important work for society. Safety of journalists matters. And we must fight impunity for crimes against journalists,” Mr. Braimah said in a tweet on Wednesday, November 2.

Ghana fell 30 places to 60th out of 180 countries surveyed by Reporters Without Borders in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index (RSF).

Ghana is ranked third-lowest this year, after being ranked 67th in 2002 and 66th in 2005 since the Index's inception in 2002.

The RSF said, “In 2020, reporters covering the effectiveness of anti-COVID-19 measures were attacked by security forces.

“And political leaders are again making death threats against investigative journalists. Nearly all cases of law enforcement officers attacking journalists are not pursued.”