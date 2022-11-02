Economic crisis: Bag of cement now GHS95, how? — Bridget Otoo expresses shock

Bridget Otoo, broadcast journalist

A female broadcast journalist with Accra-based Metro TV, Bridget Otoo has lamented the hikes in cement prices in the country.

She asserted that the situation where cement prices keep going up each day is worrying.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 2, she wonders how President Akufo-Addo sits aloof and allows the cement sellers to increase prices whenever they like.

“Are you people not tired? How can you increase cement again to 95 cedis? Nana Akufo-Addo pretends to be in charge and let things work. Our businesses are collapsing!”

She quizzed, “How can cement prices go up by more than 30 cedis since August? how?”

Ghana has seen frequent increases in fuel prices causing so much discomfort among Ghanaians. The situation has triggered an increase in transport fares, affecting prices of goods and other commodities on the markets.

Also, the country's inflation rate continues to rise. According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), inflation in the country reached 37.2% in September 2022.