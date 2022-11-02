Fuel price hikes: Reduce taxes now, its cost than Nigeria, USA , other countries — Ablakwa to gov’t

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, has called for a reduction in the levies and taxes on petroleum products.

The legislator believes when the taxes are reduced, the prices of fuel will be reduced to bring relief to Ghanaians.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 2, he complained that the current increase in fuel and transportation prices is highly unbearable for Ghanaians.

“I reiterate earlier calls for govt to urgently reduce the taxes on petroleum products. The suffering is unbearable,” portion of the tweet reads

According to the MP, “Cost of petrol & diesel in Ghana is higher than many countries including Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria & USA.”

If the taxes are not removed with immediate effect, Mr. Ablakwa suggested that Parliament will take action.

“If Prez Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen, Parliament must act.”

The recent increase in fuel and transportation prices in Ghana has caused agitation among Ghanaians who are expressing their pain.

In a space of four days, prices have shot up twice causing transportation fares to rise.