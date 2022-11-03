"Even in economic crisis, Akufo-Addo is still offering job opportunities to the youth" — YEA

The Director of Technical Services of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Mr. Chris Arthur has praised His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo-led NPP government for still creating job opportunities for the youth in the country inspite of the economic crisis.

" In the midst of global economic crisis including Ghana, President Akufo Addo led NPP Government is still creating job opportunities for the youth, a legacy that will remain forever. We are grateful for this opportunity to enable the youth feed themselves and their siblings," he noted.

Speaking at an Orientation and Induction Service of Community Health Workers held at Agona Swedru in the Agona West Municipality last Monday under the theme: Nation Building; The Role of the Community Health Worker", Mr. Chris Arthur called on the Community Health Workers to adhere to the code of ethics of the Ghana Health Service.

"It is worthy to note that over Ninety-seven thousand (97,000) people applied for Community Health Workers jobs at the Youth Employment Agency. Among them were graduates with various degrees from tertiary institutions. So if you were chosen among the lot, then is a huge opportunity to make yourself proud of being given a job opportunity.

"It means you have to work extra harder to enable you aspire to reach your future destination. Every module under the jurisdiction of the Youth Employment Agency is grassroot-based aimed at securing jobs for the teeming unemployed youth across the country. Thanks go to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Youth Employment Agency, Mr. Kofi Baah Agyapong for increasing the number of beneficiaries from 5,000 to 6,000.

"It is the hope of the Agency that these Community Health Workers will support our various health facilities to offer quality healthcare delivery to the citizenry," he stated.

Mr Chris Arthur further noted that other models like Prison Office Assistant, Community Police Assistant and well as Youth in Artisanship would soon be rolled out to create more job opportunities for the youth.

On the future plan for the Community Health Workers after their 2-year contract, Mr. Chris Arthur hinted the Agency has put in place prudent measures to support those with weak grades to upgrade themselves so that they could gain admission to Nurse's Training Colleges to become full medical professionals.

" The good news is that these Community Health Workers will not become unemployed after their 2-year contract left alone be a financial burden on their parents." Mr. Chris Arthur assured.

The Central Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency, Madam Sarah Afful reminded them that their attitude and behaviour would determine their future. She added that the will need recommendations from their bosses to proceed to another level and therefore urged them to be respectful and submissive to higher authorities.

"Am urging each one of you to work hard and also have good working relationship with your superiors so that if there is any opportunity to be given, they will consider you for that position.

"The Youth Employment Agency is ever ready to assist you to go through the main system to become what you wish for yourself," she stated.

Madam Sarah Afful announced that 670 people have been given the opportunity to serve as Community Health Workers in various health facilities in the Central Region.

The Agona West Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, Madam Bertha Ewoenam Attah before the induction service took them through the code of ethics of the Ghana Health Service and advised them to be humble, respectful and disciplined.

"Wherever you will be posted to, you are supposed to take instructions from your immediate supervisor, don't go out there to start doing things on your own.

"Your main work will be with the patients in the facilities, have time to meet their needs. Your duty is to promote quality of health services to the patients or clients.

"You are also supposed to have cordial relationships with community members and if the need be visit them at home to check their health status.

"In all this, remember that you are accountable to your bosses. Bear in mind that you are not a professional nurse so be submissive and learn on the job," Madam Bertha Ewoenam Attah admonished them.

Present were the Principal of the College of Community Health Nursing Madam Winnie Okai, Member of Parliament for Agona West, Hon Mrs Cynthia Mamley Morrison and the Agona West Municipal Director of Youth Employment Agency, Mr. Oscar Asare.