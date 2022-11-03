Modify the annual Damba, fire festival for economic benefit — Chief Nurudeen to Dagbon authorities

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) has challenged itself by holding a maiden Damba festival with a call on traditional authorities to modify the annual festivals for economic benefit.

The Damba festival which brought together eminent traditional rulers, politicians, academia, students and thousands from all walks of life was under the theme: “Promoting Dagbon Culture, and Economic Benefit of Damba: the role of Dagbon Students”.

The Dagomba Cheif of the University, Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim in addressing the gathering tasked ‘Diema Nanima’ (entertainment chiefs) in Dagbon to roll out measures to innovate the annual Damba and fire festival to meaningfully impact the lives of the citizenry.

He bemoaned that the two festivals are not yielding any economic benefit to the traditional area, stating that basic social amenities such as portable drinking water and classrooms are still major challenges in the north.

“This maiden festival is organized to show direction and be a case study for the subsequent Damba and other festivals, where we wish the various palaces in Dagbon, Mamprugu, Nanung should consider, we have observed that the yearly celebrations does not drive benefits to us as people and the reality is that because it's not structured, am optimistic that the festivals if well organized could attract the president, diplomats and tourist to the north and through that we can make millions of Ghana cedis for our own development”.

He made a passionate appeal to the traditional authorities and sons and daughters of Dagbon to revive the 'Dagbon Educational Fund' established by the King of Dagbon to help reduce the struggle of students on the various campus.

Chief Nurudeen further expressed gratitude to Chiefs and people who made time out of their busy schedules to attend the Association's maiden Damba festival.

The keynote speaker of the event, Zosimli Naa Ife Bell Tipagya charged the youth of Dagbon to be productive, stating that the future belongs to them.

She advised the youth to help in sustaining Dagbon culture, tradition and the ecological zone, arguing that the kingdom has been blessed with rich and unique identity. “Am admonishing you the youth to start preparing for your future and the tomorrow of this area, you have key roles to play in the development of Dagbon and other settlements, so plan ahead of time”.

The National President of DAYA, Mr. Adam Baba Issifu commended the leadership of the Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Students Association for the strategic step they have taken to add value to the festivals.

According to him, organizers of the festival have demonstrated their love for Dagbon development, and however advised members of the Association to take their studies serious.

Meanwhile, several other chiefs graced the occasion including elders from the Sagnar-Naa's palace, Wurisha Naa, Nyeb Tamale Dakpema representative, Tamale Sabta-Naa, Parisha-Naa, TaTU SRC, Alhaji Baba Gusheigu and several others.