Fuel prices: Gov’t has made GHS8billion in three months as a result of Russia-Ukraine war – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has disclosed that the government is profiting so much from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Addressing the media in parliament on Wednesday, November 2, the minority spokesperson on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor shared that checks with PIAC have revealed that the government has made over GHS8 billion in petroleum revenues from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to him, this is more than the money government projected to make in petroleum revenues at the end of 2022.

“It’s sad to note that fuel price today is going through the roofs. At the beginning of the year, fuel that was selling at GHc6.5 per litre has now increased by more than 300%. Indeed today fuel is more costly than the minimum wage.

“I wish to place on record that this government is making so much money from the Russia-Ukraine war. So in three months government has received more than it projected the whole year. So government is making supernormal profit,” John Jinapor told the media.

With this, the Minority in Parliament is calling on government to use some of the profits to cushion Ghanaians in the midst of the "insane hike in fuel prices."

The Minority also wants the government to ensure that crude is processed in the country to address petroleum challenges in the country.