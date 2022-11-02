We 'refunded' fat envelope to rich businessman who attempted to bribe us — Anti-Ken NPP MPs

It has come to light that a wealthy businessman attempted to bribe the Majority Members of Parliament who called for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

On October 25, Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North, Mr. Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi speaking on behalf of 80 MPs on the Majority side urged President Akufo-Addo to change the Finance Minister.

In an engagement with the media, the MPs threatened to boycott government business in Parliament if the President refuses to listen to their call.

“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern known to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” Mr. Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi told the media.

After the announcement, a wealthy businessman is said to have held a meeting with the Majority MPs and attempted to bribe them with money.

However, Mr. Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi has disclosed that the MPs rejected the money on grounds that it was not their motivation.

"We refunded it to him on the principle that we are not doing what we are doing for money".

"Because of that, we did not open the envelope to even know how much was in it,” the Asante-Akim North said.

According to Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the said wealthy man is well known and has his way of engaging both the NDC and the NPP depending on which party is in power.