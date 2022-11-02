A/R: Transport fares increased today to reflect new fuel prices

Some transport operators in the Kumasi Metropolis have today, Wednesday, November 2, increased transport fares.

This comes on the back of hikes in fuel again.

A recent 19 per cent hike in transport fares took effect on Saturday, 29 October 2022.

However, on Tuesday, 1 November 2022, fuel prices were increased again.

The transport operators in the Kumasi Metropolis therefore increased fares to reflect the new hike.

Currently, the transport fare from Kumasi to Techiman which used to be GHS40 has been increased to GHS45, while Kumasi to Berekum has been increased from GHS50 to GHS55.

Some of the station masters and drivers spoke to Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent Elisha Adarkwah.

Bright Lamptey, Bereku-Sunyani station master said: “It’s not our fault, we got notified that they had increased fuel. When we went to see, it was true.

“This has affected our business. Now when we get to Berekum, you can spend four to five days before you get passengers back here.”

Meanwhile, some passengers have bemoaned the effect of the increase in transport fare on their pockets saying, “It has had a negative impact on my money and my life, the money we’re spending is too much.”

Another passenger said: “It’s too bad. Everybody is suffering in this country and I can say the president is aware and everybody is crying in this country so it’s too bad.”

The price of diesel has shot up to GHS23.49 per litre, according to the latest prices advertised by TotalEnergies at the pumps.

Petrol is selling at GHS17.99 per litre.

Kerosene is going for GHS14.70.

The new prices took effect on Tuesday.

