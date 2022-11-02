ModernGhana logo
IMF bailout: Gov’t has concluded its debt analysis; details will be provided soon - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has given a new update on the talks between government of Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking to 3Business in an interview, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP said all talks relating to debt analysis have been completed with the Fund.

According to him, the government will soon come out with a communique to update Ghanaians with details.

“The debt analysis has been completed and the details will be announced soon,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah shared.

The government of Ghana has been in talks with the International Monetary Fund since July after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the fund for support.

While government informs the public that talks with the IMF are far advanced, there are concerns that a deal for a support programme may not be reached until the first quarter of next year.

But Government has expressed confidence that before the end of the year, a deal would have been reached for it to receive support to bolster the poor-performing Ghanaian economy.

Some finance and economic experts argue that Ghanaians will find some respite once the deal is sealed.

