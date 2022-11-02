Do background check on Dr. Nkansah to ascertain his suitability for GES Director-General job – C-CAD urges Teacher Unions

The Concerned Citizens Against Discrimination (C-CAD) has expressed concern about the reasons given by Teacher Unions and education stakeholders for the appointment of the new Ghana Education Service (GES) Director General, Dr. Eric Nkansah.

Below is a copy of the release:

PRESS RELEASE

We - Concerned Citizens Against Discrimination (C-CAD) – would like to issue a Press Release in the matter involving the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES).

As a group, we are particularly interested in this case for a number of reasons. Firstly, the age of the appointee. We would not want to believe that the Teacher Unions are opposed to the appointment of Dr. Nkansah partly because he is a younger person. He was referred to as “young man” by NAGRAT President during news conference by the Teacher Unions.

Secondly, we have noticed that the Teacher Unions have not conducted a thorough background check on Dr. Nkansah prior to going public with their statements in opposition to the appointment.

We have since written a Rejoinder to the Teacher Unions / Open Letter to the President of the Republic; which have been published on Graphic online, Citinews online, Ghanaweb and Modernghana.com.

Our advocacy was given a boost by the Renowned/Veteran Journalist Hon Ajoa Yeboah-Afari in her column of The Mirror on Saturday October 29, 2022 with the title “Three Education Sector Surprises, and a related Open Letter.”

We are however taken aback by a purported new release dated 30th October 2022 from a press conference by the National Council of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), giving ultimatum to the President of Ghana to revoke Dr. Nkansah’s appointment by 4th November, published on Graphic online.

In the said press release, reference was again made to Dr. Eric Nkansah as a “banker” which we find very inappropriate. We would therefore urge the Teacher Unions to do a thorough background check on Dr. Eric Nkansah to ascertain his suitability for the job.

We have attached our published rejoinder for ease of reference.

Maxwell Maundy

Concerned Citizens Against Discrimination (C-CAD)