Economic Crisis: I'm disappointed Akufo-Addo gave no measures to reduce food inflation — Dr. Kojo Asante

Dr. Emmanuel Kojo Asante, Policy Engagement Director at the Center for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana), has expressed surprise at President Akufo-Addo's silence on the country's rising food inflation.

He stated that he expected to hear from the President effective measures to contain the situation from escalating in his address to the nation on the state of the economy.

During a discussion on Accra-based Joy News' PM Expres, the policy analyst asserted that the President's speech on Sunday, October 30, offered no hope of reducing the country's food inflation.

“I was disappointed in the President's address because I was hoping he was going to announce some measures to address food inflation,” he noted.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has earlier noted that the country's year-on-year inflation rate for September 2022 based on the 16 administrative regions was 37.2 per cent.

Touching on how much food contributed to the inflation, the GSS explained in a press release that, “This was distantly led by water at 58.9 per cent followed by milk, other dairy products and eggs at 49.0 per cent and sugar confectionery and desserts at 48.0 per cent. Also in the case of month-on-month food inflation at 2.2 per cent 10 subclasses record rates higher than the national average.”

It continued “On a month-on-month basis deflation of 2.7 per cent was recorded for vegetables, tubers, plantains and pulses.”

Aside from food inflation and general inflation, the country has recently seen constant increases in fuel and transportation prices.

Meanwhile, the President recently urged traders not to profiteer from the current economic crisis.

“We are all in this together. Please let us be measured in the margins we seek. I have great respect and admiration for the ingenuity and hard work of our traders, especially those that take on the distribution of foodstuffs around the country, and I would hesitate to join in calling them names,” the President noted.

He stressed, “I make a heartfelt appeal that we all keep an eye out for the greater good and not try to make the utmost profits out of the current difficulties.”