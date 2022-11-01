Guinea and Burkina Faso owe Ghana GHS8.48million — Ablakwa

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Member of Parliament and Minority Ranking Member on Ghana's Foreign Affairs Committee, claims that two neighbouring African countries, Guinea and Burkina Faso, owe Ghana some money.

According to Ghana's 2021 audited loan receivables schedule, cited by the MP, the two countries owe Ghana GHS7,703,500 and GHS779,055 respectively totalling approximately GHS8.48 million.

“Many Ghanaians may be surprised to find out that Guinea and Burkina Faso owe Ghana quite some good money.

“According to Ghana's 2021 audited loans receivables schedule: Guinea owes us GHS7,703,500 and Burkina Faso's outstanding debt is GHS779,055. That is a total of GHS8.48million,” the MP alleged.

Mr. Ablakwa is asking if Ghana should formally demand payment or forget it and focus on the ongoing IMF bailout negotiations.

“Yes, Ghana hasn't always been broke.

Now, let's discuss:

1) Considering our current economic crisis compelling us to seek an urgent IMF bailout, should Ghana make a formal demand for our money?

2) Should we in the spirit of Pan-Africanism forgive them the debt, especially having regard for their own challenges?

3) Or do we adopt the President's "sika mp3 dede" mantra and let sleeping dogs lie, after all he is in search of billions of dollars not a few millions of Ghana Cedis; and particularly when by current happenings we can't even vouch for the transparent and judicious use of the GHS8.48million if it arrives?”