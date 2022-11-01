Minority cites 7 reasons for the vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority filed a motion of vote of censure against the Finance Minister over claims of conflict of interest and fiscal recklessness leading to the current economic hardship.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in his ruling on an objection against the vote of censure, described the motion as appropriately laid.

But the Majority in Parliament is asking the Minority to give the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta an opportunity to be heard on allegations that formed the basis for a vote of censure against him.

Blow are the grounds the Minority cites for the vote of censure are: