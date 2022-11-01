Minority cites 7 reasons for the vote of censure against Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority filed a motion of vote of censure against the Finance Minister over claims of conflict of interest and fiscal recklessness leading to the current economic hardship.
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in his ruling on an objection against the vote of censure, described the motion as appropriately laid.
But the Majority in Parliament is asking the Minority to give the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta an opportunity to be heard on allegations that formed the basis for a vote of censure against him.
Blow are the grounds the Minority cites for the vote of censure are:
- Despicable conflict of Interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana's economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantages, particularly from Ghana's debt overhang.
- Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution, supposedly for the construction of the President's Cathedral:
- Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution:
- Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament 5. Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst-performing currency in the world:
- Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude, resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and an excruciating cost of living crisis;
- Gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy which as occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship