I wish Ken Ofori-Atta will value his dignity; he must resign before Akufo-Addo sacks him — Kwasi Pratt

The calls to get underfire Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta sacked from office have been backed by Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper.

The seasoned journalist wishes the Finance Minister would do himself and the entire nation the honour and resign.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show today, Tuesday, November 1, Mr. Pratt emphasized, “I wish Ken Ofori-Atta had resigned. I wish he wouldn't wait for the President to tell him to leave before he does.”

On Tuesday, some over 80 members of the Majority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister and the Minister of state in charge of the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They said the two are unfit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

They also vowed to boycott government businesses in Parliament should the President fail to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, a day after, on Wednesday, October 26, they (the Majority Caucus) allegedly met the President and agreed to his appeal to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with IMF before a determination can be made on the proposed dismissal.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu made some shocking revelations.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, who claimed wasn't present at the said meeting disclosed that a certain businessman "tried to do something."

“I’m told on authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something,” he told the interviewer.

But according to Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah, “he was repelled by the people and was told not to involve himself. So he went away.”

The Majority Leader further stated that he knows the businessman and will reach out to him to understand why he made that approach for the Finance Minister.

“If that is the case I want to talk to that man and know his motive. But people could also be indulging in speculation. So we want to want to hear from him to see what it is… Did he come here… what did he come, with any inducement? What was the motivation? Not having heard him, I don’t want to prejudice,” he noted.