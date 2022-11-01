“Sika mpe dede” comment is a call to end false speculations about the Cedi — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah clarifies

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information has clarified the "sika mpe dede" comment by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the nation on the current state of the economy on Sunday, October 3, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo stated that speculations about the local currency accounted for the cedi's depreciation in recent times.

He emphasised in the Akan local dialect that "sika mp3 dede," to wit, "money does not like noise."

"If you talk down your money, will it go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down.

"Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l'argent n'aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mps dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money," the President said.

Clarifying the President's comment, the Information Minister explained that the President was issuing a solemn call to citizens to stop spreading false information about the Cedi's depreciation.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi on Monday, October 31 he stressed that speculations, such as the anonymous WhatsApp audio in where people were told to withdraw their dollars from banks before the government seizes it further worsened the cedi woes.

“I think the President said that in reference to the speculation issue. If we don't let the real purposes for currency trade work and we create panic in the system with people making social media audio that you should remove your money from the bank or else this will happen results in panic,” he stated.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasized, “And then you will go to the banks and people are trying to do withdrawals to buy dollar because they have seen something on social media or sometimes, you will see news websites [otherwise well-respected news website] has done a story like it happened on Friday that if you have dollar, the government will seize it and give you cedi and that creates panic; so the point the President was making was all those things don't help.”