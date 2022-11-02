ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo’s “sika mpe dede” comment still baffles me; I just don't understand him — Kwasi Pratt

Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, says he is still struggling to understand what President Akufo-Addo meant by "sika mpe dede" in his recent speech.

Addressing the nation on the current state of the economy on Sunday, October 3, President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo stated that speculations about the local currency accounted for the cedi's depreciation in recent times.

He emphasised in the Akan local dialect that "sika mp3 dede," to wit, "money does not like noise."

"If you talk down your money, will it go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down.

"Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l'argent n'aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mps dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money," the President said.

Contributing to a discussion on Accra-based Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo' morning show on Tuesday, November 1, the seasoned journalist said he has since been struggling to figure out what influenced the President's decision to make that comment in his speech.

"I kept thinking about it and couldn't understand him. Till date, I still cannot understand what he was saying," he said.

On the same program, the Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, clarified the comment by explaining that the President was calling on Ghanaians to stop speculating about the Cedi depreciation.

Still not convinced about the Minister’s explanation, Mr. Pratt said, “How can you avoid speculations under these circumstances? Why won't you take steps to protect your dollar? It's natural. There is nothing wrong with thinking ahead and finding ways to protect your money.”

According to him, “So, speculation by itself is not a problem."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
