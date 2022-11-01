IMF deal will reduce cost of living but gov’t must have a plan B - Economist

Associate Professor with the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Elikplimi Komla Agbloyor has urged the government to have an alternative besides the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an address to the nation on Sunday disclosed that government is close to reaching a deal with the Fund.

Speaking to Starr FM, the associate professor said this is a good thing. He argued that is Ghana gets an IMF deal by the end of the year it will bring down the high cost of living in the country.

“Hopefully, if we should get an IMF deal by the end of the year then we will see some dollar inflows into the economy, which we are expecting about 3 billion dollars. That should slow down the depreciation of the cedi.

“One of the causes of increases in the cost of living or inflation is the depreciation of the cedi. So if we are able to secure an arrangement with the IMF then that will help in reducing the cost of living. It should also make a recession less likely or more bearable,” Mr. Agbloyor said on Tuesday, November 1.

According to the economist, while the high cost of living will surely come down if the government is able to reach a deal with the IMF, it is important for the government to come up with an alternative solution.

“However, what I was expecting the President to do is, we should have a plan B. For example, in case there is a delay in securing a deal with the IMF or in case the deal doesn’t even go through which is a possibility, do we have a plan B? I am saying this because the IMF in itself will help but I don’t think it is sufficient.

“So I think apart from the deal with the IMF the government should be making plans for other options to increase our foreign exchange reserve. Especially in the short term,” Elikplimi Komla Agbloyor shared.