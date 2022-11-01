TEWU honours 27 past national officers for dedication, sacrifice towards growth of the union

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, TEWU of TUC-Ghana, has honoured twenty-seven (27), past national officers for their dedication and sacrifices in promoting the growth of the union as well as consolidating the gains, the union has made over the years.

The ceremony to honour the past officers took place at the Union’s hospitality facility known as TEWU House at Lapaz.

At the ceremony, 12 females and 15 males were presented with plaques which had inspirational and appreciative words, in addition to cash donation to every officer.

In his welcome address, current TEWU National Chairman Mr. Ambrose Yao Kwadzodza commended the past officers for serving the union selflessly and showing commitment to the goals and aspirations of the union.

“It is good we honour them at the end of their tenure. We are happy to organise such award ceremony, while they are alive,” he said.

Mr. Ambrose Yao Kwadzodza further urged every young personality to be committed to the cause of their union.

The TEWU Chairman said, “We are asking At any position that you are going to serve under a union, you make a pledge to the people who put you there, so it is our desire to get every young person to serve their unions with hearts and not their personal interests so that their members will be served well."

On his part, the current General Secretary of TEWU, Mr. Mark Dankyira Korankye stressed that the services rendered by the past union leaders cannot be quantified.

With this, he noted that honouring the 27 past national union leaders is the right thing to do.

“We have had people sacrificing for the life of this Union. Some even to the extent of putting their jobs on the line, because always as union leaders you are being targeted, so some suffered denial of promotions, because they had to stand in as Union leaders. So if people do all these sacrifices and they retire or they are out of office, we believe it is just right that we call them together and say thank you for your Services.

“These services are invaluable and cannot quantified. So having sacrificed this much and having gone through a lot, we thought it wise that it was appropriate to bring them together and say ayekooo for the good work done. This we hope will also serve as motivation to the younger generation, that if you put your life on the line for the sake of the union, you will not go unrewarded,” Mr. Mark Dankyira Korankye remarked.

Current National Officers TEWU of TUC-Ghana, with honoured past national officers of the union

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Mr. Peter K. Lumor, the immediate past National Chairman of TEWU expressed appreciation for the honour bestowed on them.

“We thank God that we the awardees are alive and have been honoured for the services we rendered to TEWU of TUC Ghana. We know that these days things are difficult, but TEWU of TUC Ghana, will overcome,” Mr. Peter K. Lumor said.

The former National Chairman also advised the union members especially leaders to be patient in their dealings and learn in order to help the union to succeed.

“I wish to encourage those coming after us to exercise patience, to learn, they should be prepared to be mentored. Unfortunately, the union leaders we are seeing are people who have not learnt, they have not been mentored, they have read some text books and they think that is all about leadership.

“Unfortunately, when one goes on that tangent you will fail early. I urge people aspiring for union leadership to be mentored, study under experienced people and they will make it or succeed as we have also done and today, the national officers deem it appropriate to celebrate and honour us,” Mr. Peter K. Lumor added.

The past officers celebrated at the event were; the immediate past National Chairman- Mr. Peter K. Lumor, First National Vice Chairman- Mr. Bismark Bawah, Second National Vice Chairperson, Madam Florence Agyei-Wiredu, First National Trustee, Mr. William Adjei-Twumasi, General Secretary Mr. Augustine Saakuur-Karbo.

The others are TEWU Women's Committee National President- Madam Johanna Hammond, Women's Committee National Vice President- Madam Ethel Nyadroh, Women's Committee National Secretary-Madam Gloria Aba Kinful, Women's Committee Second National Trustee -Madam Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo, Women's Committee-Northern Regional President- Madam Okailey Randolf and Women's Committee Northern Regional Secretary-Madam Diana Serwaa Ali.

The rest of the recipients were members of the National Executive Council, NEC; Finance Committee and TEWU Fund Board of Trustees.

All the recipients are those who have worked at the very top of the Union, that is the National Executive Council, which includes National Officers, Women’s Committee Finance Committee.

They are not necessarily people who have retired from active service, but persons who have served their tenure in a given position. The Union periodically brings on board all these people and show appreciation in the form of an awards ceremony.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, TUC-GHANA.