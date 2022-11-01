Disregard ban on Ghanaians from travelling to UAE — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has stated that it has not received a visa ban from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Ghanaians seeking to travel to that country.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Monday noted, “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been drawn to news circulating on various media platforms indicating that authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a visa ban on Ghana and twenty (20) other nationalities seeking to travel to the UAE with immediate effect.

“According to the publication, the countries affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, the Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic,” it added.

According to the release, the said publication assigned no reason for the ban, but social media sources have alleged that it was aimed at keeping away visitors from African countries who usually overstayed their visit visas in the UAE.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that it has received no such communication from the authorities in the UAE and as such, the story should be disregarded,” it stated.

The Ministry disclosed that information available to it indicated that the UAE has reviewed the requirements for its tourist and visit visas.

It noted that the revision of visa regimes and requirements which includes the 30-day single entry visas have been put on hold and that a 60-day multiple visa entry regime was currently in force.

It further said that travelers to the UAE should secure a round-trip ticket and a hotel booking before the visa application.

“While assuring the general public to remain calm, the Ministry wishes to advise travelling Ghanaians to observe the new visa requirements put in place by the UAE,” it added.