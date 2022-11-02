Fuel price hikes: Presidential staffer lambasted over his 2014 “Kwasia bi nti ya tu petrol mu” comment

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Head of New Media at the Office of the President, is receiving a backlash over his old social post on fuel price increments.

On March 1, 2014, the Presidential staffer took to his Facebook page to lambast the then John Mahama-led NDC government in the local Akan language, "Kwasia bi nti ya tu petrol mu," to wit, "because of a certain fool, fuel prices have been increased."

Amidst the current frequent hikes in fuel prices, the post has resurfaced with many bashing Mr. Buabeng for being the worst government.

With a screenshot of the post, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, wrote on her Twitter handle, "May the Lord forgive us our trespasses!"

But with a tough heart, Mr. Buabeng has since been defending himself in a series of tweets, saying "all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.

“The infamous ‘Kwasia bi nti’ phrase was coined by General Mosquito. Then, you were enjoying big so you didn’t notice.

Top of the Morning to you and the man, who described his opponents as “foolish and baloney”. Indeed, for all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God,” he defended.

He emphasized, “The tags and mentions don't move me. Some nonentities in the NDC want to be seen or heard. The infamous ‘Kwasia bi nti’ phrase was coined by General Mosquito.”