Let your employees work from home — Oliver Barker to employers

The convener of the #Fix the Country Movement, Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has lamented the hikes in fuel and transportation prices.

He has appealed to employers to allow their employees work from home to cut down expenses in the midst of economic hardship.

In a Facebook post today, Tuesday, November 1, the outspoken activist stated that car owners spend GHS3,500–4000 on fuel while those who board commercial buses spend GHS1,500–2,000 per month.

“Mr/Ms Employer, Kindly Let your employees work from home.

“It will add 3500-4000 cedis to their salary in savings per month if they drive. And 1500-2000 cedis per month if they don't drive,” Barker-Vormawor wrote.