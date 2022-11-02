Let's protect women and girls against all forms of violence — Gender Ministry to Ghanaians

The Ministry Of Gender, Children and Social Protection has said the safety of women and girls must be seen as a collective responsibility of all Ghanaians.

Mrs Maloni Asibi, Head of the Domestic Violence Secretariat of the Ministry made the disclosure on Monday, October 17 2022 at the Excelsior Lodge at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

Mrs Asibi who represented the Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr Afisah Zakariah said at the opening ceremony of the training of trainers workshop on monitoring and reporting on women, peace and security agenda using the Continental Results Framework, scheduled from 17th to 21st October 2022.

The program was organized by the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Center (KAIPTC) and the Office of the Special Envoy On Women Peace And Security.

With funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation (SIDA) in Addis Ababa and the Norwegian Government.

Over 30 stakeholders from the Security Agencies, Ministry of Gender, Children And Social Protection, Local Government, Municipal Assemblies, CSOs, Youth groups, Traditional leaders (Queenmothers, Nadmo, Peace Council and media were present at the program.

Participants were drawn from the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Greater Accra, Bono and Ashanti Regions.

Mrs Asibi noted that Ghana although recognized as a relatively peaceful country, it has pockets of recurrent conflicts which have resulted in violent clashes.

Such conflicts she said revolve around chieftaincy, ethnicity, land and party politicking and crimes like rape and armed robbery that have impacted negatively on the peace and security of women in the country over the years.

She indicated that the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR)1325 is the first formal and legal document to address the plight of women and girls in conflict situations.

According to her, Resolution 1325 calls for special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence particularly rape and other forms of sexual abuse.

Mrs Asibi hinted that the Resolution also seems to increase women's participation through gender perspectives in conflict resolution, peacekeeping and peacebuilding.

She stressed that in Ghana the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has been given the mandate to ensure among others that gender is mainstreamed into development processes and spearhead the development of Ghana's first National Action Plan (GHANAP 1325) for the implementation of UNSCR 1325 in 2020.

According to her, in addition to GHANAP 2, the Ministry has developed several national gender frameworks, legislations and policies that seek to ensure that the peace and security of women in Ghana are protected.

Some of the policies she said include Domestic Violence Act 732 (2007), Children's Act 1998 (Act560), The Human Trafficking Act 2005 (Act 694), and the Justice for Children Policy at the National Gender Policy 2015).

Mrs Asibi observed that Ghana as a country committed to Sustainable Development Goals "we must make difference in attaining gender balance for sustainable development."

She stressed that the principles of equality, non-discrimination and fair distribution of the benefits of development must be the focus in order to enhance peace and security especially for women and girls in society.