Gov’t should have a working data before imposing market restrictions – Prof Mawutor

The Dean of graduate students at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Dr. Kwaku Mensah Mawutor has described the President's address on the economy as timely.

He said the President has been sincere in admitting the country is in crisis.

Prof. Mawutor urged government to as a matter of urgency demand data on its agenda to impose the restrictions on importation.

He noted that the action of government could cause a shortage of goods on the markets.

Speaking on Sompa TV 'Ade Akye Abia' with Omanhene Yaw Adu Boakye, he underscored that government will regain the confidence of the people for its admission of the current economic crisis.

According to him, the President could have glossed over it.

Professor Dr. Kwaku Mensah Mawutor said even though the economic address by the President has been long overdue, he still sees the possibility of it achieving its purpose.

“If we want economic independence then that's the right way to go but the question is, do we know the volume of cooking oil Ghanaians produce and demand? Do we have what it takes to supply to meet the demands of the people?" he stated.

He cautioned that market restrictions could lead to additional crises insisting that without data the measures yet to be implemented by the government would not give the required expectation.