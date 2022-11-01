3,600 applicants hunt for jobs under YEA in Bono East

Mr Limann Mahama Seidu Bono East Regional Director for YEA

About 3,600 applicants are seeking for job placement through the Youth Empowerment Agency (YEA) under its various job models.

The 3,600 are seeking for placement at the Community Police Unit (CPU) of the Ghana Police, 2,700 for the Community Health Workers of Ghana Health Service to complement the already existing workforce.

Mr Limanna Mahama Seidu Bono East Regional Director for YEA on Monday disclosed this in an interview with this reporter in Techiman to indicate government's preparedness to create jobs for the youth in the region.

Mr Mahama-Seidu explained that due to the limited vacancies at the health facilities, the YEA was able to enlist only 204 out of the 2,700 applicants for placement in the various facilities across the four Municipalities and seven Districts in the Bono East Region.

He mentioned that the Ghana Police Service and the YEA were undertaking the recruitment exercise throughout the Municipals and Districts in the area to select qualified and competent personnel for the programme.

Mr Mahama-Seidu again hinted that out of the 3,600 applicants, the region is expected to recruit about 1,000 personnel for the CPU. He added that YEA models such as the Youth in Prison's, Youth in Agriculture and skills training in areas such as dressmaking, carpentry and manufacturing are expected to begin this year to engage the unemployed youth in the region.

Mr Mahama-Seidu further hinted that the Agency was rolling out the "Work in abroad model" where the YEA would sponsor prospective professional applicants to work abroad in areas including nursing and other areas and this he said would improve the livelihood conditions of the people.

He pointed out that the YEA was focused on changing the lives of the people through creating available opportunities that would empower them economically to improve their social lives so they could contribute meaningfully towards the development of the country.

Mr Mahama-Seidu underscored the need for the youth to take advantage of these opportunities rolled out by government to better their lives, indicating that, if they should exhibit good attitudes and character during the discharge of their duties, the YEA would assist the applicants apply for permanent placement at the various place of work such as the Ghana Police and Prison services.