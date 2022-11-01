Come and tell us who that businessman is — Manasseh to 80+ NPP MPs over Majority Leader’s revelation

Some 80 of the members of the Majority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and the Minister of state at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They said the two are unfit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

They also vowed to boycott government businesses in Parliament should the President fail to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, a day after, on Wednesday, October 26, they (the Majority Caucus) allegedly met the President and agreed to his appeal to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with IMF before a determination can be made on the proposed dismissal.

Reacting to this, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame and Majority Leader in Ghana’s parliament, revealed that the action by the Majority MPs was intervened by a certain Ghanaian business magnate.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews, shared on the station’s Twitter handle, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, who claimed wasn't present at the said meeting, disclosed that the businessman "tried to do something" either for the MPs.

“I’m told on authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something,” he told the host.

But according to Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah, “the business man was repelled by the people and was told not to involve himself. So he went away.”

The Majority Leader further stated that he knows the businessman and will reach out to him to understand why he made that step on the Finance Minister’s behalf.

“If that is the case I want to talk to that man and know his motive. But people could also be indulging in speculation. So we want to want to hear from him to see what it is… Did he come here… what did he come, with any inducement? What was the motivation? Not having heard him, I don’t want to prejudice,” he noted.

Following this, Ghanaian investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni is calling on the Majority MPs to come out clean and reveal the identity of the said businessman.

In a tweet on Tuesday, November 1, he wrote, “The 80+ NPP MPs must come clean on the back of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's revelation.”

He quizzed, “Who's that businessman? What did he give them?”