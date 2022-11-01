C/R: Women must take good care of their breasts — NPP Women Organiser

Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese women organiser, Cecilia Esi Arhin

Women in Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central region have been advised to take good care of their breasts as they play a vital role in their daily lifestyle.

Also, the public have also been urged to ensure they take very good care of their eyes against any defects.

The Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women Organiser, Cecilia Esi Arhin made these remarks at a breast cancer and eye screening exercise held by her outfit to educate women and the general public on breast cancer and eye defects.

Supported by the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the initiative by the Constituency Women Wing is aimed at informing women on information they need to know as far as breast cancer is concerned.

Madam Cecilia Esi Arhin retreated the importance of breast milk to the development of babies and emphasised on the need for mothers to always have self examination periodically or visit health care centres to have their breasts examined.

"It is the breast milk that we feed our babies on so it is very essential to be taken care of. We need to do self-examination at all times to ensure we protect ourselves from the disease. We should also not forget that the breast is also for our husbands, so we can't play with its safety at all," she stressed.

She added, "I will also advise women to desist from intake of medications to get rid of unwanted pregnancies because its effects are worrying".

Meanwhile, the Constituency Chairman of the ruling NPP, Mr. Obed Aquah Quansah commended the Women's Wing for such an initiative and urged all women to take issues of breast cancer serious in order not to fall victim.

He was of the view that the screening exercises would go a long way to improve the health needs of women within the constituency as well as residents who participated to undergo the eye screening.

The Central Regional Women Organiser, Madam Charlotte Adwoa Antwi on her part urged women to be health conscious and take good care of their breasts as they have been educated.

The exercise was also supported by the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Elvis Morris Donkoh.

October has been slated as breast cancer awareness month yearly to help provide education to women on breast cancer and its effects.