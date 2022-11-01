A certain businessman “tried to do something” to stop Ken Ofori-Atta’s dismissal — Majority Leader reveals

Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame and Majority Leader in Ghana’s parliament, has opined on why some 80 majority MPs dropped their demand for the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He revealed that the proposal was intervened by a certain business magnate.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews, shared on the station’s Twitter handle, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, who claimed wasn't present at the said meeting, disclosed that the businessman "tried to do something" either for the MPs.

“I’m told on authority that some businessman came here and tried to do something,” he told the interviewer.

But according to Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah, “he was repelled by the people and was told not to involve himself. So he went away.”

The Majority Leader further stated that he knows the businessman and will reach out to him to understand why he made that approach in support of the Finance Minister.

“If that is the case I want to talk to that man and know his motive. But people could also be indulging in speculation. So we want to hear from him to see what it is… Did he come here… what did he come, with any inducement? What was the motivation? Not having heard him, I don’t want to prejudice,” he noted.

On Tuesday, some 80 of the members of the Majority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament called on the President to dismiss the Finance Minister and the Minister of state in charge of the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

They said the two are unfit to remain at post following the worsening economic crisis.

They also vowed to boycott government businesses in Parliament should the President fail to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.

However, a day after, on Wednesday, October 26, they (the Majority Caucus) allegedly met the President and agreed to his appeal to allow the Finance Minister conclude negotiations with IMF before a determination can be made on the proposed dismissal.