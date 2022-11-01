Economic crisis: Stop transporting your chair in a fully fueled airconditioned V8 to show sacrifice – Gyampo urges Akufo-Addo

01.11.2022 LISTEN

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not doing enough by way of sacrifice for the Ghanaian people in the midst of the economic crisis.

After several months of pressure, the President on Sunday, October 30, addressed the nation on the state of the Ghanaian economy.

During his address, the President stressed that his government is committed to taking the necessary measures to address the economic challenges in the country.

Among other things, the President announced a 30% cut in the salaries of appointees.

Reacting to the announcement, Prof. Ransford Gyampo says that is not enough. According to him, the real act of sacrifice will be seeing the president say that he will no longer transport his chair in a fully fueled airconditioned when travelling.

“A simple test of the President’s willingness to sacrifice in this crisis, is not to announce a 30% cut in the salaries of appointees which is difficult to verify, but to stop transporting his chair in a fully fueled airconditioned V8, a gesture that all can see,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo posted on Facebook on Tuesday, November 1.