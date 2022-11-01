Akufo-Addo should’ve told us he’s ‘ashamed’ to have appointed common senseless lickspittles who’ve ‘failed us miserably’ – KKD

Cultural icon Kwasi Kyei Darkwah has said President Akufo-Addo should have told Ghanaians in his nation's address on Sunday, 30 October 2022, that he was “ashamed” for surrounding himself with fawny ministerial appointees who have failed to tell the “emperor” he is naked but rather fuelling his creature comforts with “stupid” justifications.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM show on Monday, 31 October 2022, KKD, as he is popularly known, told host Benjamin Akakpo that the President must immediately “sack every deputy minister tomorrow morning [Tuesday, 1 November 2022], adding: “We have too many of them”.

“Reduce your 120 ministers immediately to 40”, he told the president.

“You see Cote d’Ivoire? Ouattara realised the way the winds are blowing, the winds of change are coming, so, he, without anybody asking, is already reducing the number of his ministers and he already has less than 60 ministers and he wants to bring them to less than 40. You have 120 who have failed us miserably…” KKD noted.

In his view, the president is in office but not in power.

Explaining that point, he said: “If you give a speech for 30 minutes and instead of telling us how ashamed you are that you let some of the people you appointed, some of the people you put around you, who have no commonsense to tell you: ‘Emperor, you have no clothes’ but made you sign or somebody you have authorised sign to go and rent a plane your nation cannot afford and they come and give us the stupid justification of: ‘Oh, but that way, he can have a shower in the sky’, and, you, knowing full well that we don’t have the horses if we create the generals, have made 16 regions when we need only six, based on the ethnic groups of Ghana, cannot even think of having hospitals so that people will not die needlessly but are thinking of a cathedral, not knowing and understanding the church is in your heart and not in buildings and that buildings may be built with monies from corruption but hearts that are selfless and have kindness, will not be corrupted; how are you in power? You are in office.”

In his Sunday address, the president said ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well.

“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time. But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy,” he noted.

“I urge us all to see the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund in this light”, explaining: “We have gone to the Fund to repair, in the short term, our public finances, and restore our balance of payments, whilst we continue to work on the medium to long-term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient, robust Ghanaian economy, and building a Ghana Beyond Aid.”

“I am able to report to you, my fellow Ghanaians, that the negotiations to secure a strong IMF Programme, which will support the implementation of our Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth and additional funding to support the 2023 Budget and development programme, are at advanced stages, and are going well.”

This comes on the back of claims by Economist Kwame Pianim that the talks are not going well because, according to him, “what the IMF is waiting for is a bold, credible pronouncement from the president, as he did over COVID.”

Mr Pianim said: “We need the president to own, to come out and say: ‘There’s nothing that I will not do to stabilise the economy of Ghana…”

Source: classfmonline.com