Akufo-Addo’s speech confirms he's just in office but not in power — KKD

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, widely known as KKD has said President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has lost grip of the presidency.

He indicated that the President's recent speech is a clear confirmation that he is not in control of affairs.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News' AM show on Monday, October 31, Mr. Darkwa stated that the speech by the President is just empty with nothing to comfort suffering Ghanaians.

“Yesterday (Sunday, October 30), I listened to our President for about half an hour and I realised he is in office but not in power,” he alleged.

He added, “If you give a 30 minutes speech and instead of telling us how ashamed you are that you left some of the people you put around you, who had no common sense to tell you that, emperor, you had no clothes.”

According to him, the creation of an additional six (6) regions has yielded no results.

KKD suggested that since there are no hospitals for the 16 regions, the country should have been divided into only six (6) administrative regions.

“You, knowing that we don’t have the forces if we create the generals, have made 16 regions when we need only six, based on the ethnic groups we have in Ghana, cannot even think of having hospitals so people do not die needlessly.

He added that the National Cathedral is a misplaced priority. “You are thinking of a cathedral without knowing that the church is in your heart, not in buildings. And that buildings may be built with monies from corruption, but hearts that are selfless and full of kindness will not be corrupted, how are you in power?”