E/R: Afram Plains North MP donates tricycle to convey pupils to and fro school

Betty Krosby Mensah, Member of Parliament for the Kwahu Afram Plains North together with the Constituency chairman of the NDC and executives has donated a brand new tricycle to the Avatime community in Afram Plains North to help transport pupils from Bodua/Kubease and Avatime to school at Abomosarefo.

School children from the community have to walk for about 11km before they attend school every day, which results in lateness to school, absenteeism and a reduction in enrollment.

In a short ceremony, the MP narrated "These communities called on me as their Member of Parliament to intervene in salvaging the situation and by the special grace of God, we have been able to assist them with this new tricycle to help them convey our beloved kids to school and back home safely".

She pleaded with the communities involved to help properly maintain the machine to last long and provide the needed assistance in the foreseeable future.

Despite the challenges associated with using tricycles for the transportation of human beings, the community has no option as it would go a long way to assist school children.