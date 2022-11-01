Disregard UAE 30-days visa application ban on Ghana – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has disclosed that no communication has been received from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the alleged ban preventing Ghanaians from entering that country.

Last week, several media outlets announced that the UAE authorities had slapped a ban on Ghana and 19 other African countries desiring to visit Dubai with immediate effect.

“This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18 2022,” the notice read.

Reacting to the story, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted: “The said publication assigned no reason for the ban, but social media sources have alleged that it is aimed at keeping away visitors from African countries who usually overstay their visit visas in the UAE.”

The Ministry assured the general public that: “It has received no such communication from the authorities in the UAE and, and as such the story should be disregarded.”

The Ministry however, informed the travelling public of the review in the UAE’s requirement for its tourist and visitors visas.

“The single day single-entry visas have been put on hold, a 60-day multiple visa regime is currently in force and travellers to the UAE should secure a round-trip ticket and a hotel booking prior to the visa application,” the Ministry stated.

It urged the travelling public to remain calm and advised “travelling Ghanaians to observe the new visa requirements put in place by the UAE.”

Source: classfmonline.com