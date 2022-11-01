We are working with Finance Ministry to resolve your feeding issues – MoE assures Colleges of Education

Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has reacted to the letter by the Principles of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) seeking approval from the Minister to direct trainee teachers to fend for themselves.

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education in a letter to the Ministry of Education on Monday, October 31, indicated that it can no longer feed trainees three meals a day with GHS6.50 in the midst of the current hardships in the country where the cost of living is at an unprecedented high level.

With the various colleges also heavily indebted to suppliers, they want approval from the Education Minister to allow trainees to fend for themselves effective November 7.

“Principals of Colleges of Education have been trying really very hard to feed trainee teachers in recent times as a result of current market trends. Prices of all food items have shot up astronomically, and food suppliers have refused to supply any food items to Colleges because of the indebtedness of Colleges to these suppliers. A request for an upward review of the feeding grant paid to Principals has not been approved, and it has therefore become increasingly difficult for Principals to continue to provide three meals a day to students at Six Cedis, Fifty Pesewas (GHS6.50).

“In light of the above, it is the wish of PRINCOF to be given permission to ask students to start fending for themselves. This is to ensure that the already stretched academic year is not disrupted,” a letter to the Education Minister signed by PRINCOF Executive Secretary Dr. Harriet Naki Amui read in parts.

Reacting to the letter Kwasi Kwarteng who is the spokesperson at the Ministry of Education has disclosed that engagements are ongoing to swiftly resolve all outstanding obligations to ensure the colleges of education continue to feed trainees.

“MoE is aware of the urgency of the situation and is working with the Ministry of Finance to swiftly resolve all outstanding obligations/commitments to the Colleges of Education,” he said.

According to him, the Education Ministry is committed to addressing disruptions within the food supply chain before the November 7 date indicated in the letter of PRINCOF.