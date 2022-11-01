C/R: One killed after a deadly car crash at Eguase; several people injured

There has been a gory accident at Eguase near Cape Coast in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The accident occurred on Monday, October 31, resulting in the death of one person.

Also, nine other persons involved in the accident sustained various degrees of injuries.

Reports gathered indicate that an unregistered Mercedes Benz C300 car with registration number DV 7021 H was coming from Mankessim direction towards Cape Coast on top speed and tried overtaking a car in front of it but ran into a Toyota Hiace with number plate CR 1177-20.

The Mercedes Benz veered off and ran into a Hyundai Taxi with registration number CR 1019-20 parked by the roadside before it also crashed into a Toyota Camry with registration CR 463-18.

Unfortunately, the Mercedes Benz burst into flames and burnt completely. Meanwhile, the other vehicles got damaged.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary with the injured victims admitted to the same hospital for medical care.