NPA suspends subsidy on residual fuel oil today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced the suspension of the subsidy on Residual Fuel Oil effective today, Tuesday, November 1.

This is contained in a letter sent to all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk, Import, Distribution, and Export Companies (BIDECs) on Monday, October 31.

“The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to advise the Industry of the suspension of the subsidy on RFO effective 1st November 2022 until further notice,” part of the letter from the NPA reads.

According to the NPA, the suspension of the policy to subsidise the Residual Fuel Oil is in line with the directive from the Ministry of Energy as an interim measure to ease the financial burden on the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Account (PSRA).

The Authority notes that the Policy directive takes into consideration the growing concern about the sustainability of the Account to meet under-recovery payment obligations for Premix Fuel and RFO.

“You are hereby informed that the NPA will continue to compute and announce the price build-up (PBU) of RFO for each pricing window, as it has always done, to industry,” the letter from NPA adds.

All stakeholders are to take note and be guided by the latest directive accordingly.

