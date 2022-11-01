Caritas Ghana builds capacity of media to demand fiscal responsibility from gov’t

Caritas Ghana, a Charity Organisation of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) and a member of the global Caritas Confederation has hosted a one-day workshop to build the capacity of media personnel from reputable media organisations to push for advocacy to demand sound economic management from the government.

Caritas Ghana, in partnership with Caritas Africa, is implementing an advocacy project under the Africa Inclusive Economic Recovery Campaign Project.

It is under this project that Caritas Ghana organised the day's training under the theme: "The Role of the Media in Securing an Inclusive Economic Recovery and Debt Relief."

Among other things, the workshop held at the National Catholic Secretariat in Accra on Monday, October 31, was to provide a detailed understanding of the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) allocations and how they function, economic recovery and debt burden agendas, and how to use evidence to push for government accountability.

In addition, the training sought to harness a common front to demand accountability, transparency, and good governance around the use of public resources and secure an inclusive economic recovery, and monitor SDRs Allocation.

Ghana is currently finding it difficult to manage its debt levels due to high inflation, currency depreciation, and excessive borrowing beyond allowable thresholds.

This has led to increased inequalities and weakened the capacity of the government to deliver social services to the poor and vulnerable.

Delivering a welcome address at the workshop, Acting National Director of Caritas Ghana, Mr. Thomas Awiapo stressed that the role of the media at a time the country’s economy is performing badly cannot be overemphasised.

He indicated that a robust cross-sectoral approach inclusive of the media is necessary to help address the country's structural economic challenges.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the workshop, Mr. Thomas Awiapo said corruption and greed are among the main issues that have landed the country in the current economic crisis.

“Corruption is one main thing, greed, as well. Instead of thinking of the common good and putting it at the Centre of everything we do we are thinking about the individual. We put our individual interests first before our community and the country. That is where we get ourselves into this problem,” he said.

Mr. Thomas Awiapo

Mr. Thomas Awiapo in his engagement charged the media to use their platform to influence the thinking of policymakers to ensure they take vital decisions that will be beneficial to the country as a whole and not just serve their personal interests.

“The media is a powerful tool. I think that, as you report, challenge the conscience of people and the policies that they make. You are the voice of those who have no opportunity to speak up. So speak out on our behalf, advocate on our behalf and hold our leaders who hold our purse to standards of behaviour and accountability,” Mr. Awiapo shared.

Facilitating the workshop, Mr. Bernard Anaba, a Policy Analyst at the Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) took journalists through what the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) for member countries of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) entail as well as why Ghana and other developing countries continue to struggle.

He shared that although Ghana may regularly be able to draw from the SDR, its troubles will not be over because the IMF only cares about their interest and will never provide the much-needed help to developing countries with inadequate financial strength.

Mr. Bernard Anaba is of the view that the long-term solution for Ghana lies in solving the internal mismanagement and corrupt practices of successive governments through greater accountability.

Mr. Bernard Anaba

He urged the media to use the imminent IMF bailout to push for accountability from the government and also demand responsible use of public funds in the foregoing.

For African countries to be able to deal with future external shocks, Mr. Anaba said the various governments must unite and have a greater say in the global financial system including IMF and World Bank.

On his part, media analyst, Mr. Iddi Yire charged journalists to expose corruption with regard to the disbursement of SDRs and also hype the Annual Report of the Auditor General.

He said exposing the rot in government is important to demotivating acts that will slump the economy into a mess.

Mr. Iddi Yire added that despite the current economic hardships facing Ghana, the media must make the effort to protect the nation’s image positively in order not to scare away investors.

“The media as a fourth estate has a critical role in building the Ghana that we want. The media should influence the nation’s financial crisis by provoking and sustaining a long-term economic recovery agenda,” the seasoned journalist told his colleagues.