We can no longer feed students with your paltry GHS6.50, so allow them to fend for themselves – Principles of Colleges of Education to MoE

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education (PRINCOF) has written to the Ministry of Education (MoE) requesting permission from the Minister for students to fend for themselves.

The Conference says this is the only option left because schools can no longer feed students three meals a day with GHS6.50 in the midst of the current hardships in the country where the cost of living is at an unprecedented high level.

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education in their letter argue that they are also no longer able to get food on credit because they are indebted to suppliers.

“Principals of Colleges of Education have been trying really very hard to feed trainee teachers in recent times as a result of current market trends. Prices of all food items have shot up astronomically, and food suppliers have refused to supply any food items to Colleges because of the indebtedness of Colleges to these suppliers. A request for an upward review of the feeding grant paid to Principals has not been approved, and it has therefore become increasingly difficult for Principals to continue to provide three meals a day to students at Six Cedis, Fifty Pesewas (GHS6.50).

“In the light of the above, it is the wish of PRINCOF to be given permission to ask students to start fending for themselves. This is to ensure that the already stretched academic year is not disrupted,” a letter to the Education Minister signed by PRINCOF Executive Secretary Dr. Harriet Naki Amui read in parts.

The Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education wants approval from the Education Minister for Principals of the various schools to ask students to fend for themselves effective Monday, November 7, 2022.