Let's avoid greed to achieve economic stability — Caritas Ghana urge Ghanaians

The Acting National Director of Caritas Ghana, Mr. Thomas Awiapo has advised Ghanaians to be honest in their dealings particularly those at the helm of affairs to ensure effective economic reforms.

Speaking at a media forum, dubbed, "The Role of the Media in Securing an Inclusive Economic Recovery and Debt Relief," organized by Caritas Ghana on Monday, October 31, at the National Catholic Secretariat, he noted that greed can lead to destruction.

"Let's not be consumed by greed in our zeal for political, economic, and social supremacy because it can destroy our efforts. Let's all work hard to destroy greed until it turns around to consume us," he cautioned.

Mr. Thomas Awiapo further implored all citizens to do away with greed, arguing that it is the sure way to realize individual support for national goals.

Delivering the welcome address, Mr. Awiapo, bemoaning the huge debts bedeviling the country, called on the media and the entire citizenry to offer inclusive efforts to aid in the economic recovery.

"Our dear country, Ghana, is currently finding it difficult to manage its debt levels due to high inflation, currency depreciation, and excessive borrowing beyond allowable thresholds. This has led to increased inequalities and weakened the capacity of government to deliver social services to the poor and vulnerable," he highlighted.

He continued, "The role of the media in demanding fiscal responsibility, sound economic management, and advocacy for debt restructuring cannot be overemphasized."

"A robust cross-sectoral approach inclusive of the media is necessary to help address the country's structural economic challenges. Together we can, as civil society and the media, among other non-state actors, enforce the principles of transparency and accountability around public debt management, effective use of the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and other public resources to ensure fiscal discipline and guarantee the welfare of citizens.”

Mr. Iddi Yire, a Media Analyst, on his part, also called on the journalists to use their platforms to project a positive view of Ghana to attract investors to help revitalise the country's economy.

He again appealed to the various government agencies, such as the Finance Ministry, to always keep the media updated about their activities.