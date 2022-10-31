Mahama not resigned from NDC; ignore criminal act meant to shift focus from Akufo-Addo’s 'disgraceful' speech – JM's office

The Office of the former President has said John Dramani Maham has not resigned from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

This follows a viral letter intimating he has resigned.

"The public is hereby informed to disregard a fake letter issued and being circulated in the name of President John Dramani Mahama by social media (Facebook) accounts loyal to Vice-President Bawumia", the former president’s office said in a statement issued on Monday, 31 October 2022.

According to the office: "The criminal act is obviously designed to shift public attention from the incompetent and clueless management of the economy and Sunday's disgraceful national address by President Akufo-Addo".

The letter was purported to have been written by Mr Mahama and addressed to the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.