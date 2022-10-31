Akufo-Addo will soon make a U-turn about the haircut just like the IMF deal — Ato Forson

Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, finds it very difficult to believe there will be no "haircut" as the President clarified.

Arguably, one of the most contentious statements in President Nana Akufo-Addo's address on the state of the country's economy is the assurance of no haircut on investment capital.

The President, in his speech on Sunday, October 30, cleared certain false speculation about a possible "haircut."

The President stated, "I also want to assure all Ghanaians that no individual or institutional investor, including pension funds, in government treasury bills or instruments, will lose their money as a result of our ongoing IMF negotiations."

"There will be no haircuts. So I urge all of you to ignore the false rumours, just as, in the banking sector clean-up, Government ensured that the 4.6 million depositors affected by the exercise did not lose their deposits", President Akufo-Addo said.

He added, “An anonymous two-minute audio message on a WhatsApp platform predicting a so-called haircut on government bonds sent all of us into banks and forex bureaus to dump our cedis, and, before we knew it, the cedi had depreciated further.”

Just as the President and his Finance Ministers rejected early calls to go to the IMF for a bailout but later made a U-turn, Mr. Ato Forson doubts the President's assurance of no haircut.

In a tweet on Monday, October 31, the legislator wrote, “Folks, this same gov't told us they will not go to IMF and yet it did a U-turn! Today, Nana Akufo-Addo is telling the world there will be NO HAIRCUT for individual and institutional investors. Mark my words, Another U-Turn is bound to happen!”