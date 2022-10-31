ModernGhana logo
NDC's Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo mourns loses mother

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
31.10.2022 LISTEN

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has lost his mother.

The politician in a post on his social media on Monday, October 31, confirmed the demise of his beloved mother.

In his post, Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said his mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu passed on earlier in the morning at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

“It is with extreme sadness that I announce the death of my beloved mother Mary Gyawubea Badu (Popularly known as Auntie Mary) in the early morning of today Monday the 31st of October 2022 at Koforidua Regional Hospital. She was 84 Years. May Her Soul Find Eternal Rest,” a post on the Facebook page of the NDC chairman said.

Since announcing the death of his mother, well-wishers and sympathisers have sent their condolences to the NDC Chairman to stay strong.

