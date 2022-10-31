Bernard Avle’s return to radio gathers festive reactions

Many were excited at the General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, Mr. Bernard Koku Avle's return to radio after a two-month leave for his wife’s funeral.

The host of the Citi Breakfast show, announcing his comeback in the early hours of Monday, October 31, posted on his Facebook page, "Join myself and the rest of the team on the #CitiCBS now. Relevant radio always! "

After his post and finally making an appearance on the show, many listeners, who had probably missed him, took to their social media handles to express their joy.

The seasoned journalist dominated the number-one spot on Twitter trends, toppling the famous President Akufo-Addo's popular "sika mpe dede" comment on trends.

The netizens reacted as follows:

Benjamin Essel Acquah wrote: “Bernard Avle is just like Paul Kagame of Rwanda. They are critical thinkers. President in the future. Ogboooooo Jibo.”

Mz Diamond said: “Bernard Avle is back. Anyone who can, kindly let him know some of us don't know him personally but he is constantly in our prayers #CitiCBS.”

Kutin_Kwaku wrote: “Bernard Avle is back, the only good thing I've heard in October #CitiCBS.”

MrCaveMan Generation wrote: “Welcome back great man Bernard Avle.”

Austine Woode expressed “I miss Bernard Avle.”

Nâ Nã wrote: “Great to hear Bernard Avle's voice on radio again. The biiiiiiiiggggg man is back again!!!!!”

MacClusky Gbekle wrote: “Really happy this morning hearing Bernard Avle talk on #citicbs this morning.”

DD Martins said: “Bernard Avle's come back has gladden Ghanaians more than Nana Addo's empty rhetoric speech #CitiCBS.”

Jonathan A. Alua wrote: “I just heard Bernard Avle's voice on radio and it's hands down my best moment listening to radio this year. I'm glad I tuned in today.”

Listowel Mensah wrote: “Bernard Avle is back. The dollar rate of journalism has appreciated automatically.”

Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce stated: “The voice of reasoning; Bernard Avl is back! May the Lord keep you & strengthen you through & through.”

