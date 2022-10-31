Economic hardships: Deal with the many wastages in the system – Ablakwa urges gov’t

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

31.10.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has insisted that it is disappointing President Akufo-Addo failed to accept responsibility for the economic mess in the country in his address to the nation.

According to the MP who is also a Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the President and his government must immediately deal with the many wastages in the system to give the economy some stability.

“There are too many wastages in the system and must be dealt with immediately,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Monday, October 31.

Among other things, the North Tongu lawmaker further shared that Ghana’s messy economy now more than ever requires a lean government.

“I am disappointed President Akufo-Addo didn't take responsibility and apologised to the people for taking them through excruciating pain.

“Countries with good leadership and sound policies are having a resilient economy in these times.

“We need a lean government in these times. 40% of appointees in this government can go,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added.

Speaking on the same platform, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah indicated that government is considering various measures to tackle the challenges facing the Ghanaian economy.

This with the commitment of the President Akufo-Addo government is expected to restore the economy on the path of growth for things to get better.