C/R: Lady steals two-week-old baby from mother at Abura Dunkwa hospital

The Police are on a hunt for a baby thief at Abura Dunkwa in the Central Region.

The suspect reportedly escorted the new mother to the Abura Dunkwa government hospital on Friday, October 28.

This was after she visited the mother of the baby to present her with a bar soap for the successful delivery.

During an engagement, the baby’s mother who has been identified as Monica Turkson informed her mother it was time to visit the hospital.

The suspect who had plans of her own offered herself to escort the mother.

According to Monica Turkson, she handed over her two-week-old baby to the woman while at the hospital when it was time for her to be attended to by medical officers.

After her treatment, she came back to where she left and realised the suspect was long gone with her baby.

“l told her to wait for me in the visitors’ room but she told me they’re hanging around so that the baby doesn’t cry. But l didn’t know she was planning to run away with my baby,” the victim who is devastated said in an interview as reported by Kasapa News.

The matter has been reported to the Abura Dunkwa Police station.