Koforidua: Nyamekrom residents block sections of roads to protest bad roads

Hundreds of residents and commuters who ply some inner roads in the Eastern Regional capital Koforidua were this morning left stranded after a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Nyamekrom blocked sections of the roads to protest the deplorable nature of the stretch.

The group blocked two sections of the road on the newly commissioned Nyamekrom Bridge, forcing passengers to travel the rest of the journey on foot.

The roads in question were the Nyamekrom, Kojo Tintin, Obuortumpan, Ampedwe, Dademantse, Koko Junction and Supriso roads.

The concerned residents were clad in red and black apparel, wielding placards with inscriptions such as “Fix Nyamekrom roads now, and “we deserve better” among others.

Some of the protesters complained about how pregnant women have lost their babies due to the poor nature of their town roads.

Desmond Ameyaw, a youth leader who read a petition addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo on behalf of the group while enumerating the plight of the residents, indicated that a series of demonstrations will be staged until their roads are fixed.

The Assembly Man for Nyamekrom Electoral Area, Enoch Boahene, who has been lamenting the poor state of the newly constructed and commissioned bridge, said his life was being threatened by angry residents on a daily basis.

But he urged calm from the residents as he urged the government to expedite work on the road.

“Being a leader, I am doing my possible best. The authorities are aware of this situation, and honestly, they have not slept on that. They are really working on that,” he said.

