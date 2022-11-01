NGOs are not profit making ventures — Apostle

The Executive Director and head Pastor of Christ Living Waters Chapel International, Apostle Leonader Tetteh, has called on Christians to let the fear of God lead them in everything that they do.

Apostle gave the advice in response to a perceived perception that NGOs are set up to make money.

At the launch of an NGO, Global Nations Development Foundation and a prize-giving ceremony to honour outstanding students of Christ Special Forces Academy, in Winneba, he indicated that when one is led by the fear of God he will not think of ways and opportunities to defraud others to make wealth.

He appealed to Ghanaians not to be influenced by the wealth of others to defraud or backbite others to reach the top, adding that these are the reason why some people fail in life.

"Serve in humility, with good heart and with a heart of sacrifice and patience to help develop the country," he maintained.

The General Overseer of Look Beyond Ministry, Bishop Abraham Nortey, reminded ministers of God to be transparent especially, those running NGOs, accountable and observant, having in mind that they will have to give an account of their stewardship.

"When you are walking in truth, maintain your integrity and do what is right. NGOs are charitable organizations meant to serve humanity, service to God is service to humanity", he stressed.

According to him, prisoners, destitutes and the deprived in society are the ones NGOs are to serve.

Bishop Nortey appealed to Ghanaians to show love and compassion to people in need which is the only way to be a blessing to the world.