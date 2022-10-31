Go after economic saboteurs in government – Dr. Ackah-Nyamike to Special Prosecutor

President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike

The President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike has called on the Special Prosecutor, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to pursue all government officials whose illegal dealings are contributing to the country’s economic woes.

The Ghanaian economy is in deep crisis due to external shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict as reiterated by government officials including the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Domestically, the corrupt dealings of some government appointees and public officers have not helped matters.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Monday, October 31, Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike shared that such persons must be dealt with by the Special Prosecutor.

The President of the Ghana Hotels Association also proposes that President Akufo-Addo should also change the Economic Management Team of his government.

“I expect the President to change the EMT, reduce government size and hint at a slash to the e-levy and incentives to companies that maintain staff size.

“Also, I want the Special Prosecutor to actively pursue economic saboteurs,” Dr. Edward Ackah-Nyamike shared.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, October 30, addressed the nation on the state of the economy.

While admitting the economy is in a crisis, the President still has high hopes that his government is determined to take the necessary measures to breathe life back into the struggling economy.