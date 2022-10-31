Akufo-Addo has forgotten he begged Ghanaians for votes; he keeps disrespecting public opinion – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should have accepted responsibility for the economic mess in the country during his address to the nation.

The President on Sunday, October 30, addressed the nation on the state of the economy and gave the assurance that his government is committed to turning things around.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Monday morning, Haruna Iddrisu said he was not impressed by the content of the President’s address.

According to him, the President’s address did not show any respect for public opinion in the midst of the hardships in the country.

“The President keeps disrespecting public opinion. He has forgotten that he begged for votes.

“The President must be seen to be adding new impetus to the government by reshuffling,” President Akufo-Addo said.

In his view, the Minority Leader said President Akufo-Addo appeared as if he was still on a campaign platform.

Haruna Iddrisu added, “The President failed to take and accept responsibility for leading Ghana into this economic crisis. For me, that is my deepest concern and worry. He simply should have said that ‘I take responsibility for the economic crises I have created’ and emphasise that ‘I borrowed excessively’.”

Before his address on Sunday night, there had been several calls for the President to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Not only the Minority, but members of the Majority in Parliament also want the Finance Minister to be removed from office.

Despite the pressure, President Akufo-Addo believes the Finance Minister should be allowed to finish talks with the IMF and present the 2023 Budget statement before any decision can be taken.